Standing Next To Virat Kohli At Toss Will Be Special Occasion For Anyone: Scotland Skipper

Ahead of upcoming clash against India in the ongoing T20 World Cup, Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer said that the game will be one of the biggest the team plays and shared what he thinks would be the feeling of walking out to toss alongside Virat Kohli.

Speaking to ANI ahead of the India vs Scotland pre-match, Kyle Coetzer said "That game could be one of the biggest, if not the biggest game Scotland have ever played in terms of how large the game is in India and how impactful a lot of the players are."

Further adding that he is looking forward to his conversation with Virat Kohli and that despite Scotland not having much to play for, they will try to play hard, Coetzer said "Standing next to Virat at the toss will be a special occasion for anyone, not just for me. He is an idol of the game and the stylish manner he scores. Was fortunate to bump into Kane Williamson in the lift so that was an occasion to chat. But with Virat, I have not had that opportunity to have any conversation. It`s a formidable challenge coming up against a very strong Indian team. There are very exciting players and we have to try and push ourselves and just try and take the challenge, we understand that is a tough challenge, but we have to be realistic and try and be honest to ourselves."

T20 World Cup: Would love to have Virat Kohli in our dressing room says Coetzer

The Scotland skipper also stated he would love to have Kohli come into the Scotland dressing room and address his men and inspire them "We would, they are excellent ambassadors of the game. We want our guys to speak to them, be it Kohli or Williamson or Rashid Khan. That is the only and best way to learn. We used to be able to do it in the pubs before, but now we cannot The squad will learn from every experience."

He also added that playing against the big teams has been of a good experience for his boys "To get to play against the likes of India, Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh is just brilliant. It is a good experience playing against the best at the top level. The guys will come away with a lot more life experiences, not just cricket experiences. We are ranked 12th in the world and while some people may talk about the gulf, but I believe it is a good achievement" he concluded.

Image: PTI/AP