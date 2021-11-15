Last Updated:

T20 WC: Adam Zampa Takes Dig At Vaughan For Not Considering Australia As Favourites

Adam Zampa has taken a dig at Michael Vaughan for writing Australia off as favorites to win the T20 World Cup 2021 before the start of the tournament

Adam Zampa

On Sunday, Australia defeated New Zealand by 8 wickets to win their maiden T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium. Courtesy of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh's outstanding knock, the 'Men in Yellow' won the elusive title on Sunday. Before the start of the T20 World Cup 2021, many cricket experts including former England's cricketer Michael Vaughan did not choose Australia as favourites as Aaron Finch & Co had lost multiple T20 series before the tournament. Now, Australia's leg-spinner Adam Zampa has taken a dig at Michael Vaughan for writing Australia off as favorites to win the T20 World Cup 2021. 

Adam Zampa on Monday shared a celebratory picture of the Australian cricket team on his Instagram with a caption of Michael Vaughan's quote which he had said before the start of the T20 World Cup 2021. Taking a sly dig Zampa shared the quote with laughing emojis on his Instagram. 

Vaughan had predicted on BBC Test Match Special that Australia is not the favorites to win the tournament. "’ll say it now, I don’t give Australia much chance. In T20 cricket they’ve struggled. Glenn Maxwell’s exceptional so he will have to have an incredible tournament. But I don’t see the Aussies doing too much. England, India, West Indies, New Zealand, one of those four and maybe Pakistan because of the conditions," Vaughan had said. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It is pertinent to mention here that Adam Zampa was one of the key players due to which Australia went on to win the T20 World Cup 2021. Zampa in 7 matches, took 13 wickets. Notably, Zampa became the second-highest wicket-taker of the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2021. Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga remained at the top with 16 wickets. 

Michael Vaughan lauds Australia after winning T20 World Cup

After Australia defeated New Zealand, Michael Vaughan took to his Twitter handle and hailed Aaron Finch & Co for winning the T20 World Cup 2021 title. Furthermore, Vaughan lauded Mitchell Marsh and also cautioned England that the Australian allrounder's presence in the upcoming Ashes might have a big impact. 

Micthell Marsh was adjudged man of the match in the T20 World Cup Final for his brilliant knock of unbeaten 77 runs off 50 balls with the help of 6 fours and 4 sixes. 

