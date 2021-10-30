T20 WC: Chris Woakes Pulls Off One-handed Stunning Catch To Dismiss Steve Smith; Watch

Chris Woakes on Saturday pulled out a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Australian batter Steve Smith during the match against England in the T20 World Cup. Having won the toss, England skipper Eoin Morgan invited Australia to bat first in the Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup. Australia's start against England did not go well as the Kangaroos lost four wickets inside the powerplay.

Chris Woakes dismissed David Warner on 1, while Chris Jordan scalped-priced wicket of Steve Smith courtesy of the brilliant catch Woakes. In the first ball of the third over, Steve Smith tried to pull the short ball of Chirs Jordan, however, the ball struck the toe end of the bat and went slightly away from the mid-on. Chris Woakes who was fielding at the mid-on ran backward slightly to his right and jumped to take the catch. Finally, Woakes completed the catch as the ball got stuck to his one hand which turned out to be a spectacular grab in the end. Steve Smith was dismissed on 1 run in the match against England. Watch Chris Woakes stunning one-handed catch-

Fans react to Chris Woakes' stunning catch

Running backwards, a one handed stunner that from Chris Woakes, that was a blinder. — Mani (@TweetsMani14) October 30, 2021

Australia 15-3... Great catch from Chris Woakes... and Steve Smith can watch the rest of the game from the sidelines... and brilliant Woakes took the other 2 wickets too. #ENGvAUS #T20WorldCup21 pic.twitter.com/avXvZalWiJ — Followed by 100k anti-Brexit, anti-Tories (@MarieAnnUK) October 30, 2021

AUS vs ENG

Coming back to AUS vs ENG encounter, the match is underway at the Dubai International Stadium (while writing this article) with Eoin Morgan & Co are in a commanding position. Australia have lost half of their squad on a score of 51 in 11.4 Overs (while writing this article). Shane Warne took to his Twitter handle and expressed his disappointment over the non-selection allrounder Mitchell Marsh into the playing XI against England.

Disappointing selection from Australia leaving Marsh out & Maxwell batting in the power play (he should always come in after power play). Stoinis should have gone in. Poor strategy & tactics from the Aussies. I love Smith but he shouldn’t be in the T/20 team. Marsh has to be !! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) October 30, 2021

