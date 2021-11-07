T20 WC: Daryl Mitchell Saves Certain Six With 'superhuman' Effort During NZ Vs AFG; Watch

New Zealand defeated Afghanistan in match no. 40 of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday, and earned their qualification for the semi-finals of the tournament. As the Kiwis won the match by eight wickets, the most memorable highlight of the match was Kiwi opener Daryl Mitchell putting in a superhuman effort and saving runs for his team in the field.

In the 20th over of Afghanistan's innings, Rashid Khan was batting alongside Mujeeb Ur Rahman at 1(1), when Kiwi allrounder bowled a short-of-the-length delivery.

As Rashid pulled the shot high towards the wide cow corner, Mitchell leaped in with a one-handed dive and caught the ball, flicking it back into the play before falling over the rope. The replays of the fielding effort proved Mitchell’s athleticism as he saved four runs for his team. Mitchell received immediate appreciation from the commentators and the spectators as Rashid played the next four balls without connecting a single ball with the bat.

Watch Daryl Mitchell's outstanding effort to save the six-

Rashid Khan dismissed in the final ball of the over

Rashid was dismissed in the final ball of the innings by Jimmy Neesham and Afghanistan set New Zealand a below-par target of 125 runs. Earlier in the innings, after the top three Afghan batters returned to the pavilion cheaply, all-rounder Gulabdin Naib scored 15 runs off 18 balls, as Najibullah Zaib scored 73 runs off 48 balls.

Skipper Mohammad Nabi scored 14 off 30 balls with Karim Janat and Rashid Khan scoring 2 and 3 runs respectively during their stay at the crease. At the end of 20 overs, Afghanistan found themselves at 124/8, which would have been at least four runs more had Mitchell not come up with the sensational effort.

New Zealand confirm their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final berth

Chasing the target, Kiwis openers Martin Guptill and Daryl Mitchell scored 28 and 27 runs respectively before getting out. Skipper Kane Williamson and Devon Conway then took charge of the match and stitched an unbeaten partnership of 68 runs off 56 balls as New Zealand cruised to victory with 11 balls to spare.

Williamson scored 40 runs off 42 balls and Conway scored 36 runs off 32 balls during their time in the middle. By winning the match by eight wickets, New Zealand confirmed their semi-final spot from Group-2 alongside Pakistan, ahead of India, Afghanistan, Namibia, and Scotland.

(Image: t20worldcup.com/ICC)