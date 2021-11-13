Last Updated:

T20 WC Final: New Zealand Or Australia? Who Is Shane Warne's Pick To Win Title In Dubai?

New Zealand and Australia are all set to lock horns in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup on November 14. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
T20 World Cup, New Zealand, Australia, Shane Warne, New Zealand vs Australia, t20 world cup final, new zealand playing 11, australia playing 11

Image: ShaneWarne/Insta/T20WorldCup/ICC


Former Australian spinner Shane Warne has revealed the name of the team he is backing to win the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE on Sunday. Warne turned to social media platform Twitter, where he picked Australia as favourites to lift their first-ever World T20 title. The legendary cricketer believes that Australia will have the upper hand over New Zealand in regards to the momentum they might have gained after the thrilling finish against Pakistan in the semi-final. Here's what Shane Warne said ahead of the Trans-Tasman clash. 

New Zealand and Australia are all set to lock horns in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup on November 14. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST and will take place at Dubai International Stadium in the UAE. Both Australia and New Zealand will come into the final on the back of just one defeat, which they suffered in their respective group stage games earlier in the competition. While New Zealand beat England, the topper of Group 1, to reach the final, Australia defeated Pakistan, the unbeaten side of Group 2, to advance to the ultimate stage of the tournament.   

READ | India vs New Zealand T20: Check ticket prices, match dates and how to buy them online

In terms of the head-to-head record, Australia is slightly ahead of New Zealand with 9 wins in 14 T20 internationals played between the two sides. New Zealand have won only five of those 14 matches. While in Asia, the two sides have met just once, which came during the 2016 T20 World Cup, where New Zealand beat Australia by 8 wickets. The last time Australia and New Zealand played a T20 series was back in February when the Kangaroos toured the island nation with a second-string side. New Zealand had won the series 3-2.  

READ | T20 World Cup 2021: A look at Kane Williamson-led New Zealand's road to final

New Zealand vs Australia: Full Squads

New Zealand's Squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne (injury cover).

Australia's Squad: Aaron Finch (Captain), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (Vice-Captain), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, and Daniel Sams.

READ | T20 World Cup Final: School friends Marcus Stoinis & Daryl Mitchell to face off as rivals

Image: ShaneWarne/Insta/T20WorldCup/ICC

READ | Wasim Jaffer trolls Virat Kohli with epic meme ahead of T20 World Cup final
Tags: T20 World Cup, New Zealand, Australia
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com