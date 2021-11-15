T20 WC Final: Rashid Khan Shares 'Kane Mamaa & Warner Kakaa' Tweet Praising SRH Fellows

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan took to social media to congratulate his IPL teammates Kane Williamson and David Warner for their outstanding performance in the ICC T20 World Cup final on Sunday. Rashid took to Twitter to congratulate Australia on their maiden World T20 title and to praise New Zealand for their performance in the tournament. The Afghan leggie then expressed his delight at seeing both "Kane Mamaa" and "Warner Kakaa" perform in the final.

Congratulations to @CricketAus on winning another @ICC trophy @T20WorldCup and very well played @BLACKCAPS it was pleasure to watch both Kane Mamaa & Warner Kakaa @davidwarner31 🔥🙌🏻🙌🏻 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) November 14, 2021

While Williamson top-scored in the final with his 85-run knock, Warner finished the tournament as the second-highest run-scorer with 289 runs. Warner was also awarded the man of the tournament for scoring the most runs for his side. Warner finished the final of the T20 World Cup as Australia's second-highest run-getter courtesy of his 53 runs off 38 balls. Earlier this year, Warner was dropped as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain due to his poor run with the bat and following back-to-back losses in IPL 2021.

New Zealand vs Australia

As far as tonight's clash is concerned, Australia beat New Zealand by 8 wickets to win their first-ever World T20 title. Batting first, New Zealand had posted a total of 172 runs in 20 overs courtesy of some brilliant batting by skipper Kane Williamson, who smashed a 48-ball 85 runs to play a captain's knock in the final. Martin Guptill had scored 28 off 35 balls before he was dismissed by Adam Zampa. Glenn Phillips and James Neesham came at the backend of the innings to help New Zealand score the highest total in a T20 World Cup final match.

In reply, Australian batters David Warner and Mitchell Marsh smashed 92 runs together to help their side steady the innings after the early loss of Aaron Finch. Finch was dismissed by Trent Boult for just 5 runs. Warner hit 53 off 38 balls before he was dismissed by Trent Boult in the 13th over. Marsh and Glenn Maxwell finished the run chase for Australia as they scored 77 and 28 runs, respectively. Australia chased down the target with 7 balls remaining.

Image: BCCI/IPL