T20 WC Final: Who Is Kevin Pietersen's Pick To Win Title Between New Zealand & Australia?

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen has picked his winner between Australia and New Zealand ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 final that will be played at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. The Kiwis had got the better of the reigning ODI world champions England by five wickets and an over to spare in the first semi-final on Wednesday whereas, the Aussies ended Pakistan's undefeated streak in this competition by the same margin in the second semi-final on Thursday.

T20 World Cup Final: Kevin Pietersen picks his winner

KP has come forward and picked Australia to lift their maiden T20 World Cup trophy on Sunday night.

"New Zealand seem to have all bases covered, but I fancy Australia. History suggests that when you get these two together in a major final, the Aussies blow the Kiwis away. It's what happened in the 2015 50-over final in Melbourne. I wouldn't be at all surprised to see Australia lift the trophy on Sunday", Kevin Pietersen mentioned in his blog for Betway.

"It's the Australian way that when it's do or die, they do. They'll just get the job done. That's why they've been a formidable opponent for such a long time. If they get themselves into a semi-final of a major tournament, they'll find something extra," the cricketer-turned-cricket pundit added.

Probably more questions than answers on NZ in this article.



I’m fascinated by them and their continued success! @betway https://t.co/cnJTuQROfC — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) November 12, 2021

Both teams will be battling it out in the T20 World Cup final in order to lift the biggest prize of the game's shortest format for the very first time.

The Trans-Tasmania rivals will be facing off in a final of the world event for the first time since the 2015 edition of the ODI World Cup which was co-hosted by these two nations.

New Zealand vs Australia: Here's all you need to know about their head-to-head records in T20Is

In the last 14 T20I face-off between both sides, it is Australia who reigns supremacy over the BlackCaps having won nine matches with New Zealand registering four victories and one game ending in a tie. When it comes to their head-to-head meetings in T20 World Cups, it is the Kiwis who are on top as they had got the better of their Tran-Tasman rivals by eight runs during the only ICC T20 World Cup meeting in the 2016 edition.

While New Zealand can take confidence from their solitary win in T20 World Cups, the odds are completely stacked against them when it comes to the ICC knockout matches against the same opposition. Apart from the 2015 World Cup final, the Aussies had outperformed the Kiwis in the 1996 World Cup quarterfinal and in the 2009 edition of the ICC Champions Trophy respectively.