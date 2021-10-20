T20 WC: Hasaranga, Nissanka help Sri Lanka post 171-7 against Ireland

Abu Dhabi, Oct 20 (PTI) Wanindu Hasaranga and Pathum Nissanka hit scintillating half-centuries as Sri Lanka recovered from a top-order collapse to post a competitive 171 for 7 against Ireland in a Group A first round match of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

Opting to bowl, left-arm medium-pacer Josh Little (4/23) picked up two wickets at the start to leave Sri Lanka tottering at 8 for 3 but Hasaranga (71) came up with a classy knock under pressure to rescue the former champions.

In the company of opener Pathum Nissanka (61), Hasaranga forged a splendid century partnership, adding 123 runs as the opposition bowlers lost the steam after a dream start.

Little returned with superb figures from his four overs but the other bowlers could not quite sustain the pressure and allowed Lanka to get away to a big score.

Hasaranga was the dominant partner as he launched into a counterattack and came up with proper cricketing shots to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Hasaranga smashed his way to a 50 from 38 balls, striking seven fours and one six to put the innings back on track.

From overs seven to 15, the duo smashed over 80 runs before Hasaranga fell while attempting to force the pace.

Invited to bat, Sri Lanka suffered an early blow when the aggressive Kusal Perera (0) spooned a catch to the cover fielder off the first ball he faced from Paul Stirling.

The experienced Dinesh Chandimal (6), who failed in the first match against Namibia, could not get going yet again, dragging one from Little on to his stumps to leave Lanka at 8 for 2.

It became 8 for 3 when Avishka Fernando fell for a first ball duck to a superb delivery from Little.

Hasaranga, who walked in at the fall of Fernando, took the attack to the Irish bowlers and smashed four consecutive boundaries off the first over bowled by Simi Singh to put the Lankan innings back on track.

Nissanka also complemented his partner, smashing six boundaries and a six in his 47-ball innings.

Later skipper Dasun Shanaka slammed two fours and a six in his 11-ball 21 to beef up the total. PTI SS ATK ATK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)