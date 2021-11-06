Last Updated:

T20 WC: Here's What England, South Africa & Australia Need To Qualify From Group A

The T20 WC group A now has three possible scenarios. Let us take a look at the different possibilities based on the outcome of the match

T20 World Cup

The fight for the two spots in Group A is getting very tight with three teams standing a chance. As things stand, there are three possible scenarios and a winner will be decided at the conclusion of the ongoing England vs South Africa T20 World Cup game. 

England so far has won four in four, while Australia has beaten West Indes earlier today by eight wickets, making it four wins in five for them, on eight points and stands second on the table on Net Run Rate. South Africa currently has six points from their four matches and stands a chance to make that eight.

Let us take a look at the different possibilities based on the outcome of the England vs South Africa match.

Scenario 1: South Africa win by 106 or more runs

One of the most unlikely scenarios, If England loses by 106 or more runs tonight then they will be eliminated, as their run-rate will fall drastically and South Africa and Australia will finish ahead of them and qualify for the semi-finals. 

Scenario 2: South Africa win by more than 58 (& lesser than 106)

If South Africa manage to beat England by a margin of 58+ runs, then South Africa will overtake Australia on the NRR and along with England, will be the teams that will qualify for the semifinals. 

Scenario 3: South Africa win by less than 58 runs or lose

While a loss would mean the end of the road for South Africa, a win of margin less than 58 will not help the rainbow nation as they will end with a run-rate margin lesser than that of Australia and will bow out of the competition. 

