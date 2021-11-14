T20 WC: Kane Williamson Dejected After Loss To Australia; 'shame We Couldn't Get Job Done'

Speaking at the post-match presentation, a dejected Kane Williamson reflected on his team's journey which ended in heartbreak as the New Zealand side lost to the Australian side in a nail-biting finish for the 2021 edition of T20 World Cup. Kane Williamson said that the team felt they managed to get to a competitive total, but got outdone by Australia. He added that there could have been only one of the two outcomes and it is disappointing that they couldn't cross the line.

"We were trying to get a platform and the surface was holding a fraction. But typical to here in Dubai. It was nice to build some partnerships and get what we thought was a competitive total, only to be chased superbly by Australia. They're a fantastic side. We certainly made every effort. Guys came out and committed to their plans. They didn't give an inch really. Really proud of our team's efforts throughout. Came here in the final and gave it our best shot, but it wasn't enough. Conditions varied a lot from venue to venue but we adjusted well. Nice to get to the big dance. Credit to Australia. Today they really turned it on." "Some high hopes coming in, some good cricket played, so we're feeling it a bit. There are only two possible outcomes, winning and losing, a shame we couldn't get the job done" Kane Williamson said at the awards ceremony

NZ vs AUS world cup final: Kane Williamson's New Zealand face yet another World Cup upset

After being sent to bat first, Kane Williamson's men got off to a slow start with the Aussies putting pressure on the batters. Things could have gotten worse for the Kiwis, but Josh Hazlewood dropped Kane Williamson on 21, who then punished the Aussie bowlers taking them for cleaners and amassed a score of 85 to help New Zealand post a total of 172/4, the highest total in a Men's T20 World Cup final.

In the chase, Aaron Finch fell early, but David Warner and Mitchell Marsh stitched a 92-run partnership to solidify Australia's chances in the innings. After Warner's dismissal, Mitchell Marsh led Australia from the front and combined with Glenn Maxwell seals it for the Aussies.

Image: AP