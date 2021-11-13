T20 WC: Morne Morkel Opines On NZ's Chance To Win, 'They Can Handle The Heat...'

Former South African fast bowler Morne Morkel spoke about New Zealand's chances to win the T20 WC and said while throughout the tournament the spotlight was either on India, Pakistan, England or Australia, he felt Kane Williamson's side too had a chance and they showed that can handle the heat when it’s on them with their performance against England.

Taking to his official column in ICC, Morne Morkel wrote, "While the spotlight was on India, Pakistan, England and Australia throughout the tournament, there was a little voice inside my head saying: ‘hang on don’t forget about New Zealand’."

He further went on to point that the team have been exceptional over the years and in Kane Williamson have a great leader, "They are the current World Test champions, played in the last 50-over World Cup final and their white-ball cricket has been exceptional over the past couple of years. They are street smart and organized and have an inspirational leader in Kane Williamson."

T20 WC, AUS vs NZ: All about doing the basics really well says Morne Morkel

Speaking about the finals Morne Morkel said it is about doing the basics well and focusing on what you can control "in the final, it's about doing the basics as well as possible. That group is really focused on the fundamentals, but also have the ability to flick the switch to fifth gear and blow teams out of the water. Their focus will be on getting themselves ready and controlling what they can control," he added.

He further went on to talk about the Blackcaps chase during the semi-finals and pointed out how one solid partnership in a T20 match can change the course of the game. "Chasing in a semifinal, you want your big guns to fire but when the Black Caps lost Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson, the hopes of a nation were on the shoulders of World Cup newcomers Daryl Mitchell and Devon Conway. On the big stage, this was their opportunity to make a name for themselves in white-ball cricket, and they knew exactly the game they needed to play, blocking out the noise and playing every ball on its merit. That’s the important thing about T20. If one solid partnership can take the game as deep as possible and you have big hitters at the back end, anything is possible," he wrote.

Image: AP