T20 WC: Pollard Walks Back To Pavilion After Retired Hurt; Fans Ask 'strategic Or Injury'

During the match against Bangladesh, Kieron Pollard's decision to walk back to the pavilion giving himself retired hurt has shocked the fans.

Ujjwal Samrat
T20 World Cup

As West Indies vs Bangladesh match is underway at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Kieron Pollard's decision to walk back to the pavilion giving himself retired hurt has shocked the fans on social media. Having won the toss, Bangladesh invited West Indies to bat first. West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard promoted Chris Gayle as an opener, however, the defending champions could not get to a good start. After the dismissal of Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, and Shimron Hetmyer it was West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard who came out to bat. 

Kieron Pollard tried to up the scoring rate of the West Indies, however, Bangladesh bowlers made it difficult for the batters to score runs. Fans and commentators were shocked when Kieron Pollard decided to walk back to the pavilion and was given retired hurt. No one could understand why Pollard walked back, however, it was allrounder Andre Russell who took the field after the West Indies skipper walked back, suggesting the decision might have been tactical. 

However, the tactical decision of Pollard could not work as Andre Russell was dismissed on a diamond duck-out without facing any ball. Russell was dismissed on the non-striker's end when debutant Roston Chase hit a straight drive to Taskin Ahmed and the ball went straight to the stumps after touching the bowlers' shoes. It is pertinent to mention here, Pollard later came to bat after the dismissal of Dwayne Bravo. 

Fans confused over Kieron Pollard's decision

WI vs BAN

Coming back to WI vs BAN match, Kieron Pollard & Co have set a target of 143 for Bangladesh at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. If West Indies lose the match against Bangladesh, it will be almost impossible for the defending champions to qualify into the semi-final. Coming back to West Indies innings, Nicholas Pooran's cameo of 40 runs off 22 balls pushed the total to 142 in 20 overs. Apart from Pooran, Roston Chase played an innings of 39 runs. In terms of Bangladesh's bowling, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, and Shoriful Islam shared two wickets each. 

