T20 WC: Sachin Tendulkar States One Key Advantage Adam Zampa Has Over Other Leg-spinners

After almost a month of cricketing action amongst the world's best teams, the stage is set for the T20 World Cup final between Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand and Australia. New Zealand vs Australia match is scheduled to commence live at 7:30 PM IST on November 14, from the Dubai International Stadium.

Ahead of what promises to be an enthralling clash, cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar gave his opinion on why Adam Zampa could be the key in Australia's bowling attack.

Sachin Tendulkar explains what differentiates Adam Zampa from others

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa has been key to Australia's run to the T20 World Cup final as he has picked up 12 wickets in just six matches. Only Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga is ahead of him with 16 wickets, but he has played two more matches than the Aussie. Zampa achieved his career-best figures of 5/19 against Bangladesh in the Super 12 stage. With the leg-spinner in such fine form, Sachin Tendulkar explained how the way he releases the ball gives him the edge over other bowlers. In a video posted on his official Facebook profile, Tendulkar said,

"I've observed one thing in Zampa's bowling. When the batter steps out, his release point is later. If you release the ball right above your head, it is more or less a good length ball. When the arms move further ahead and then you release the ball i.e. if the release point is later, the ball is mostly short-pitched. He was only releasing the ball later when the batter was stepping out. And so, whenever the batter was stepping out, the delivery wasn't really in the hitting range. It was pitching short. And a bowler is only able to make that swift change in releasing point when he is in good form. When the batter didn't step out, he was releasing the ball earlier. The delivery wasn't particularly pacy, but the length was fuller and I recollect a commentator saying that he was almost bowling yorker length! You don't see that often from a leg-spinner. It is a more common sight from a finger-spinner where they can dart the ball. It is not easy for a leg-spinner and I noticed that in Zampa."

New Zealand vs Australia squads

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Tim Seifert (w), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Todd Astle, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis