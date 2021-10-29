T20 WC: Sanjay Manjrekar Reckons Team India Needs Wicket-taking Spinners To Win Against NZ

Team India will take on New Zealand on October 31 at the Dubai International Stadium in the Super 12 clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup. Team India and New Zealand have both suffered a loss in their respective inaugural matches of the Super 12 against Pakistan. Now, former cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has opined that Virat Kohli & Co need wicket-taking spinners in order to taste success in the T20 World Cup.

During the clash against Pakistan, India had picked two spinners- Varun Chakravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja - who conceded 61 runs between themselves in eight overs without picking a single wicket. Skipper Virat Kohli went on with Chakravarthy and Jadeja and left out veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Although the conditions became difficult for spinners in the second innings as the dew factor crept in, Chakravarthy failed to provide dot bolls against Pakistan.

Speaking to ANI, Sanjay Manjrekar opined that India need spinners who can give them breakthroughs rather than containing the batters. "India need wicket-taking spinners. Any spinner who bowls to get wickets and not obsess over the economy is my guy," said Manjrekar.

Virat Kohli on Ravichandran Ashwin's inclusion in the T20 WC squad

During the pre-tournament press conference, Virat Kohli had opened up on Ashwin's inclusion in India's T20 World Cup squad. Ravichandran Ashwin's inclusion in the T20 WC squad surprised everyone as the off-spinner was out of India's limited-overs squad for quite a while.

On being asked about Ashwin's inclusion, Virat Kohli had said,

"Yes, definitely. The one thing Ashwin has improved on is his bowling with courage. You have seen in the IPL over the last two years that he has bowled the difficult overs against the biggest hitters. He has not been shy to put the ball in the right areas, Ashwin has believed in his skillset. And we felt the way he was bowling with variations, he is a guy who has played a lot of international cricket."

"So, hence Ashwin has been rewarded for reviving his white-ball skills altogether. He was a regular feature for us back in the day but he fell off, finger spinners with accuracy have come back into the game. So we also need to evolve as a team," Kohli added.

(Image: PTI/Twitter/@BCCI)