T20 WC: Wanindu Hasaranga Gets Hat-trick Against South Africa; Becomes 3rd Bowler To Do So

Sri Lanka's leg spinner and ICC World Number 2 T20 bowler Wanindu Hasaranga on Saturday scripted history as he became the first bowler to get a hattrick in the T20 World Cup 2021 and only the third bowler in the tournament history. During the crucial match against South Africa, Wanindu Hasaranga gave back-to-back jolts to bring back his team into the game when the Proteas were chasing the total of 143 set by Sri Lanka.

It is pertinent to mention here that Wanindu Hasaranga completed his hattrick in a span of 2 overs.The 24-year-old leg-spinner first clean-bowled Aiden Markram on his last ball of the 15th Over. The World Number 2 T20 bowler then came to bowl in the 18th Over and dismissed skipper Bavuma and Pretorius in back to back balls. Hasaranga dismissed Aiden Markram on 19, Temba Bavuma on 46, and Dwaine Pretorius on a golden duck.

By taking the hattrick, Wanindu Hasaranga became only third bowler to repeat the feat in the T20 World Cup after Australian speedster Brett Lee and Irish cricketer Curtis Campher. However, Hasaranga's heroics could not win the game for Sri Lanka as South Africa defeated Dasun Shanaka & Co by 4 wickets courtesy of David Miller's last over clean striking.

Fans laud Wanindu Hasaranga for his hattrick

Leading wicket-taker of T20 World Cup 2021 - Wanindu Hasaranga including a hat-trick against South Africa and he scored 71 against Scotland - What an incredible World Cup for Hasaranga. pic.twitter.com/UkyRd7v2fE — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 30, 2021

Hattrick for Hasaranga, he has different passion when he plays for Sri Lanka. Gives everything for the team. What a man, what a player.#T20WorldCup — Bhawana (@bhawnakohli5) October 30, 2021

SL vs SA

Coming to SL vs SA match, Dasun Shanka & Co set a target of 143 after they were invited to bat first by South Africa at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. For Sri Lanka, opener Pathum Nissanka played a brilliant knock of 72 runs in 58 balls. However, Sri Lanka kept on losing wickets on the other side. For South Africa, Tabraiz Shamsi took 3 wickets in his 4 overs and gave away only 17 runs. He was also given the Man of the Match award for his brilliant bowling against Sri Lanka.

(Image: @T20WorldCup/Twitter)