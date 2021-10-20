T20 WC Warm-Up, India Vs Australia Dream11 Prediction: Head To Head, Tips And More

India will face Australia in their second and final warm-up match of the ICC T20 World Cup. It will be a tough one as both teams will look to get into the tournament on a high. India defeated England in their first warm-up match by seven wickets chasing a mammoth total of 188. Australia defeated New Zealand when they chased down 159 with three wickets to spare.

Here we take a look at India vs Australia Dream11 Prediction, head to head T20 stats, playing XI, top picks and more.

India vs Australia Dream11 Team

Captain: KL Rahul

Vice-captain: Steve Smith

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: Marcus Stoinis, Steve Smith (vc), KL Rahul (c), Rohit Sharma

All-rounders: Ashton Agar, Ravindra Jadeja, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Varun Chakravarthy

India vs Australia Dream11 Prediction

As per our India vs Australia Dream11 Prediction, India are the favourites to win the match, as they have an overall better team and both teams are in form.

India vs Australia T20I Head to Head

Total Matches Played: 24

India Wins: 13

Australia Wins: 9

No Result: 1

India vs Australia Team News

India's Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Shardul Thakur

Australia's Squad: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Josh Inglis, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Swepson

India vs Australia Top Picks

India

Rohit Sharma: While he was rested against England in India's first warm-up match at the T20 World Cup, you can expect him to hit hard against Australia as he gets ready for the upcoming matches.

KL Rahul: He had a sensational IPL 2021 season finishing third in the Orange Cap, and he has carried forth that form into the T20 World Cup when he scored a half-century against England in the first warm-up match.

Australia

Pat Cummins: Australian vice-captain, Cummins didn’t feature in the last match against New Zealand. He is a top-class bowler and can cause damage with his raw pace.

David Warner: He was very unfortunate in the last match against New Zealand as he was dismissed by a stunning one-handed catch from Martin Guptill and the 34-year-old batter is very hungry for runs and you can expect him to do well in this match.

Image: PTI/AP