T20 WC Warm-Up, India Vs England Dream11 Prediction: Head To Head, Playing XI And More

The 2021 edition of the ICC T20 World Cup is currently underway in Oman and the United Arab Emirates, where 16 teams are competing to win the prestigious cup in the shortest form of the game. Currently, eight teams are locking horns against each other in the preliminary stage of the tournament to secure a place in the Super 12 round. India and England are all set to play their first warmup game of the T20 World Cup on Monday at the ICC Academy Oval, Dubai. The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

India vs England: H2H record

India and England have played a total of three matches against each other in the T20 World Cups. India has an edge over England with 2 wins in three matches. England has won just one game against India in the T20 World Cups. The last T20I series played between India and England ended in the Men in Blue's favour, who won the clash 3-2.

India vs England: Full squad list

India's squad for T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Rahul Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Travelling reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.

England's squad for T20 World Cup: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

India vs England: Predicted XIs

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Jos Buttler (WK), Moeen Ali, Eoin Morgan (C), Mark Wood, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills.

India vs England: Dream11 team 1

Wicket-keeper: Rishabh Pant

Batters: Virat Kohli, Jonny Bairstow, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes, Varun Chakravarthy

India vs England: Dream11 team 2

Wicket-keeper: Jos Buttler

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Varun Chakravarthy

Image: BCCI/Twitter