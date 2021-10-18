T20 WC Warm-Up, India Vs England Dream11 Prediction: Head To Head, Playing XI And More

Quick links:
The 2021 edition of the ICC T20 World Cup is currently underway in Oman and the United Arab Emirates, where 16 teams are competing to win the prestigious cup in the shortest form of the game. Currently, eight teams are locking horns against each other in the preliminary stage of the tournament to secure a place in the Super 12 round. India and England are all set to play their first warmup game of the T20 World Cup on Monday at the ICC Academy Oval, Dubai. The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
India and England have played a total of three matches against each other in the T20 World Cups. India has an edge over England with 2 wins in three matches. England has won just one game against India in the T20 World Cups. The last T20I series played between India and England ended in the Men in Blue's favour, who won the clash 3-2.
India's squad for T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Rahul Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah.
Travelling reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.
England's squad for T20 World Cup: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.
India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.
England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Jos Buttler (WK), Moeen Ali, Eoin Morgan (C), Mark Wood, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills.
Wicket-keeper: Rishabh Pant
Batters: Virat Kohli, Jonny Bairstow, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav
All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali
Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes, Varun Chakravarthy
Wicket-keeper: Jos Buttler
Batters: Rohit Sharma, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Suryakumar Yadav
All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur
Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Varun Chakravarthy