T20 WC Warm-Up, NZ Vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Head To Head, Playing XI And More

New Zealand will take on Australia in the T20 World Cup warm-up match on Monday, October 18 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 2, Abu Dhabi at 7.30 PM IST. As the Super 12s draws closer, both teams will begin their preparations for the tournament by participating in a warm-up match. While the outcome of this game does not matter, both teams will look to get a win and get some momentum ahead of the main round.

For New Zealand, Kane Williamson, Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson played in IPL and have accustomed themselves to the conditions. The trio had a good IPL 2021 2nd leg and will use their experience to help everyone around. The Kiwis have also signed up Stephen Fleming for a short 5-day role to help the Newzelanders understand the pitch conditions better. Australia too have a lot of match-winners in their squad but come into this mega event on the back of two series losses against the West Indies and Bangladesh. The Aussies look like one of the most balanced teams in the competition and the team will look to get back in shape before the main tournament gets underway.

AUS vs NZ Head to head

Australia have a better head-to-head record having won nine of the 14 clashes between the two sides in T20I.

New Zealand vs Australia Pitch Report

The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 2 should help the pacers get some movement early on but as the match progresses, the pitch is likely to slow down and the spinners will come into play. Setting a big total will be key to winning here with anything in excess of 170 will be a challenging total.

New Zealand vs Australia Probable XIs

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Toss Astle, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Steve Smith, David Warner, Matthew Wade, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa.

Note: As it is a warm-up game, all 15 players in the squad will get to feature.

NZ vs AUS Dream11 Team

Matthew Wade, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill (VC), Steve Smith, Devon Conway, Glenn Maxwell (C), Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins

NZ vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

When two sides of such stature clash it indeed calls for a thriller. Both teams will want to get a win here and build momentum going into this tournament. The Aussies will look to come back from their previous series defeats and thus their enthusiasm should help them get the better of their rivals.

Image: AP