T20 World Cup 2021: 5 Key Factors That Determined New Zealand's Thumping Win Over England

The first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2021 between England and New Zealand delivered the goods with the match almost going down to the wire. New Zealand batsmen Daryl Mitchell and Jimmy Neesham ensured played handy knock to take the team past the finish line with 5 wickets and 6 balls to spare. We look at the key factors that determined the outcome of the match.

T20 World Cup 2021: Moments that decided outcome of England vs New Zealand

Winning the toss

Keeping the dew factor in mind, winning the toss in Abu Dhabi was crucial and it was Kane Williamson who won the toss for just the second time in six games at the tournament. Winning the toss proved to be the game-changer with New Zealand going on to win the match.

Dismissing Jos Buttler early

Jos Buttler is the leading run-getter in the tournament and New Zealand needed to get him out early to halt England's run flow at the top. As Buttler looked settled and set to take on Kiwi bowlers New Zealand leg spinner Ish Sodhi dismissed the explosive opener for 29 runs trapping him Leg Before Wicket.

Absence of Jason Roy

While Jonny Bairstow is a capable batsman at the top of the innings, the absence of Jason Roy did hurt England. Roy had been outstanding in the T20 World Cup 2021 tournament before getting injured in the final Super 12 Group game. Jason Roy's absence was a blessing in disguise for New Zealand bowlers who kept things tight at the top.

Jimmy Neesham's all-round performance

Jimmy Neesham produced his best performance of the tournament which helped New Zealand enter the final. Neesham with the ball picked up the wicket of Liam Livingstone and conceded 18 runs in 2 overs. However, his important contribution to the match came with the bat where he contributed 27 runs in just 11 balls to help the team to victory.

Daryl Mitchell match-winning knock

Daryl Mitchell started his innings slowly with New Zealand losing wickets of Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson early. After setting his sight, the opener began to attack England bowlers and turned around the match in New Zealand's favour with Jimmy Neesham to support him.

T20 World Cup 2021: Recap of final moments of England vs New Zealand match

Needing 57 off 24 balls, Neesham carted Chris Jordan for two sixes and a four for a total of 23 runs. The big over brought the equation down to 34 from 18 balls for New Zealand. Neesham and Daryl Mitchell then smashed a six each but the former ended up hitting Adil Rashid straight to Eoin Morgan in the covers in the 18th over. However, Mitchell pulverised Chris Woakes for two more sixes and a four to finish the job with an over to spare, something that seemed impossible a few moments ago.

