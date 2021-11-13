T20 World Cup 2021: A Look At Aaron Finch-led Australia's Journey To The Finals

Australia reached the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final by defeating Pakistan by five wickets at the Dubai International Stadium on November 11. The team will now face New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final at the same stadium on November 14. Australia started the tournament after consecutive T20I series losses to West Indies and Bangladesh, in the absence of the regular players. However, with the return of skipper Aaron Finch, David Warner, and Glenn Maxwell into the team, Australia successfully finished their Super-12 stage by becoming the second-placed team in the Group 1 standings.

The Aussies led by Finch won their warm-up fixture against New Zealand by three wickets before losing their next to India by eight wickets in the next. However, the team started the league stage with two impressive wins against South Africa and Sri Lanka. In the first match, South Africa was restricted for 118/9 in the first innings, courtesy of Australia’s clinical bowling. Australia fought hard in the match to chase before Marcus Stoinis made the team win with two balls left in the match. In the second match, Sri Lanka set a target of 154 runs for Australia, which was conquered within 17 overalls as David Warner found his form back with a knock of 65 off 42.

Australia suffered lone defeat against England in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

The first and only defeat suffered by the Aussies so far in the tournament came in their match against England at the Dubai International Stadium. Australia set a below-par target for England after getting all out for 125 runs in the first innings. England cruised to victory in the 12th overs of their innings as Jos Buttler struck 71 unbeaten runs off 32 balls. They came back to their winning ways by winning the last two league games against Bangladesh and West Indies both by eight wickets, and secured their place in the semi-final against Pakistan.

Matthew Wade shines in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final

In the thrilling semifinal clash, Pakistan set a target of 177 runs for Australia as Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman scored half-centuries for the team. Chasing the target Aussie opener Warner hit 49 off 30 balls, while Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade made sure the Aussies cross the line by scoring 40*(31) and 41*(17) runs respectively. Wade made the headlines for hitting three sixes off consecutive balls by Shaheen Afridi to win the match for Australia and challenge New Zealand for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 title.

