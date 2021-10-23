Last Updated:

T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat South Africa By 5 Wickets In Super 12 Opener

T20 World Cup: Fast bowlers Josh Hazlewood (2/19) & Mithcell Starc (2/31) took 2 wickets apiece while spinner Adam Zampa (2/21) also accounted for two batters.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
T20 World Cup, AUS vs SA, Josh Hazlewood, Aiden Markram, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Australia vs South Africa

Image: T20WorldCup/Twitter


Australia beat South Africa by five wickets in their opening Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup on Saturday. Australia chased down the target of 119 in 19.4 overs with Steve Smith scoring 34-ball 35. 

For South Africa, Anrich Nortje took two wickets while Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, and Tabraiz Shamsi got one each.    

Earlier, Electing to bowl, Australia restricted South Africa to a meagre 118 for nine. 

Aiden Markram scored 40 for the Proteas after their top-order crumbled. Kagiso Rabada was the next best batter for them with an unbeaten 19-run knock at number eight.

READ | T20 World Cup: Keshav Maharaj's run out vs Australia mocked by fans as Proteas struggle

Fast bowlers Josh Hazlewood (2/19) and Mithcell Starc (2/31) took two wickets apiece while spinner Adam Zampa (2/21) also accounted for two batters.

Brief Scores:

South Africa: 118 for 9 in 20 overs. (A Markram 40, K Rabada 19 not out; J Hazlewood 2/19, A Zampa 2/21).

READ | T20 World Cup: Four Indian net bowlers sent back home; check out who remains with team

Australia: 121 for 5 in 19.4 overs (Steve Smith 35, Anrich Nortje 2/21).

Image: T20WorldCup/Twitter

READ | T20 World Cup 2021: Fenced pods make a debut, fans laud ICC for innovative thinking
READ | T20 World Cup: Irfan Pathan joins prediction game, names his 'top 2' picks for title
Tags: T20 World Cup, AUS vs SA, Josh Hazlewood
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com