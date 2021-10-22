T20 World Cup 2021: Brad Hogg Opines PAK Won't Get Through Semis If They Lose Against IND

With a few days to go before the Super 12 of the T20 World Cup 2021, prediction games from various cricket experts have started and the recent to join the list is Australia's former cricketer Brad Hogg. As Team India will start their Super 12 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan, Brad Hogg reckons that Babar Azam & Co will not qualify for the semi-final if they lose against the 'Men in Blue'. Pakistan has a dismal 0-5 record against India in the T20 World Cup clashes overall.

"If Pakistan gets beaten by India in the first game, they have got a short turnaround to play New Zealand. I think that will be a huge factor on whether Pakistan goes through or not. If Pakistan loses against India in the first game, I don’t think they will get through, India will get through. So watch that space,” Hogg said in an interaction with Deep Dasgupta on his YouTube channel.

However, the former Australian spinner kept India and Pakistan in his list of four semi-finalists for the T20 World Cup. Hogg opined that India, Pakistan will move to the semi-finals from Group 2, while West Indies and England will advance from Group 1. “The teams that I think are going to go to the semis are England and the West Indies from Group 1 and from Group 2 I think it’s going to be Pakistan and India,” added Hogg.

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match tickets sold out

Both India and Pakistan are placed in Group 2 and the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match is set to be played in Dubai on October 24. According to the Khaleej Times report seats in General, General East, Premium, Pavilion East and Platinum inside Dubai Cricket Stadium, have become unavailable on the Platinumlist website, where tickets for the T20 World Cup are being sold.

The report states that as soon as the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that the T20 WC tickets were on sale, thousands of cricket fans rushed to the website to book their seats. Many were placed in an online queue with tens of thousands of users ahead of them. The estimated wait time was more than an hour.

(Image: AP/Atul_Baral33/Twitter)