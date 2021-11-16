T20 World Cup 2021: Brad Hogg Selects One Indian Player In His Team Of The Tournament

As the T20 World Cup is done and dusted, cricket experts have started naming their team of the tournament and Brad Hogg is recent to join the trend. Australia defeated New Zealand by 8 wickets on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium and won their maiden T20 World Cup title. Aaron Finch & Co. proved their critic and cricket experts wrong who wrote them off as favourites to win the T20 World Cup. India and England who were the top favourites couldn't perform up to the expectation and were knocked out before the T20 World Cup before the final.

Now, Brad Hogg on his YouTube channel has named one Indian player who can fit into his team of the tournament. It is pertinent to mention here that players from Team India have hardly featured in the list of top players in the tournament due to their early exit. While Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul were among the runs, they were far behind the other openers in terms of consistency. Brad Hogg managed to include one Indian in his team, and it was in the form of pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

"Finally found an Indian that could fit in my team. Jasprit Bumrah, obviously a very good new-ball bowler, can bowl in the middle overs with spin at the other end, it is sometimes a nice combination to have in those middle overs. He is also one of the best death bowlers going around in World Cricket at the moment," said Hogg.

Brad Hogg's Team of the tournament

Brad Hogg's Team Of The Tournament: Babar Azam (C), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Matthew Wade (WK), Asif Ali, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa.

ICC's team of the tournament

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday had announced the team of the tournament of the recently concluded T20 World Cup. The selection panel included commentators Ian Bishop, Natalie Germanos, and Shane Watson, and two journalists.

ICC's Team of the tournament- David Warner, Jos Buttler, Babar Azam (c), Charith Asalanka, Aiden Markram, Moeen Ali, Wanindu Hasaranga, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Trent Boult, Anrich Nortje; 12th player - Shaheen Afridi

