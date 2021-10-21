Last Updated:

T20 World Cup 2021: Check Group Stage Points Table After Bangladesh's Massive Win Over PNG

Bangladesh has managed two back-to-back wins to seal their place in the Super 12 but are yet to find out which of the groups they make it to

T20 World Cup 2021

After a surprising loss against Scotland in the opening game of the T20 World Cup 2021, Bangladesh has managed two back-to-back wins to seal their place in the Super 12. With this win, Bangladesh have moved to the 1st spot on the Group B points table but they will have to wait for the result of the game between Oman and Scotland to find out where they end up on the points table. 

As things stand, Oman will need to win by 79 runs or more to top the group, meaning anything below that would mean a 2nd place finish for them. But if Oman loses tonight, it would spell an end to their World Cup campaign. It also means Scotland will finish the group on top ahead of Bangladesh. 

The team that finishes first in the group B will be seeded alongside India, Pakistan, New Zealand and Afghanistan. While the team that finishes second will play England, Australia, South Africa and West Indies. Meanwhile, for Group A, the winner will be seeded alongside England, Australia, South Africa and West Indies, while the runners-up will join India, Pakistan, New Zealand and Afghanistan.

T20 World Cup Group Stage table

Group A

Team

 Matches Points 

NRR

Sri Lanka (Q)

 2 4

+3.165
Ireland  2 2

-1.010

 

Namibia

 2 2

-1.163

 
The Netherlands 2 0

-1.240

Group B

Team Matches Points  NRR

Bangladesh (Q)

 3 4

+1.733

Scotland

 2 4

+0.575

Oman

 2 2

+0.613

Papua New Guinea

 3 0

-2.655

