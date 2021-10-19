T20 World Cup 2021: England's Full Schedule And Complete Squad For Tournament

England Cricket Team will kickstart their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign on October 23 in Super 12 stage against defending champions West Indies and will be looking to avenge the 2016 final's defeat. Before the Super 12 stage, England have to play two warm-up matches- one against India and the other against New Zealand. While India already emerged victorious on Monday, England will now take on the 'Black Caps' on Wednesday. Before heading into the Super 12, Eoin Morgan & Co will be eyeing to get back on the winning note on Wednesday.

England who are currently the number 1 team in ICC's T20 team ranking is coming into the tournament after registering some magnificent victory. England clinched the T20 series against Pakistan by 2-1 which took place in July. Again, Eoin Morgan & Co whitewashed Sri Lanka in the 3 matches T20 series which took place on English soil.

England's 15-man T20 World squad

England's strengths lie in their explosive and deep batting line-up. The number 1 T20 batter of the world Dawid Malan is part of England's World Cup squad. The presence of Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, and Jonny Bairstow can destroy any bowling line-up on their day. Apart from the '3 Js', Moeen Ali is currently in sublime touch. In fact, Moeen Ali shined in the IPL 2021 for the CSK as skipper MS Dhoni brought the best out of him by sending him to bat at number 3. Although England's spin attack might backfire, the world's number 1 team is banking upon their pacers at the UAE pitches.

Squad: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Reserves: Liam Dawson, James Vince, Reece Topley

England T20 World Cup schedule

England T20 World Cup Schedule comprises of some high-voltage matches with teams like West Indies, Australia, South Africa, and other teams who will be qualified from Group A & B.

October 23- England vs West Indies at Dubai International Stadium

October 27- England vs 2nd Qualifying team of Group B at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

October 30- England vs Australia at Dubai International Stadium

November 1- England vs A1 Qualifier at Sharjah Cricket Stadium

November 6- England vs South Africa at Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Image: AP