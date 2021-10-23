T20 World Cup 2021: Fenced Pods Make A Debut, Fans Laud ICC For Innovative Thinking

The first Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup between Australia and South Africa saw fans maintaining social distancing with ICC's innovative fenced sitting arrangements. The ICC has made special arrangements for spectators coming to watch the T20 World Cup in the UAE from as far as Australia and West Indies, where COVID-19 is still widespread. Fans were seen sitting inside cubicle-shaped areas set all across the lawn at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The private spaces for spectators have been covered with fences to ensure fans maintain social distancing while watching the match. This is the first time when a fence-like set-up has been made in a multi-nation sporting event since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans are loving ICC's new innovative idea to prevent the COVID-19 outbreak amongst spectators.

Audience sitting in the fence to maintain social distancing. #T20WorldCup2021 pic.twitter.com/NSIwNjk4Jr — Sher Ali (@SahabShero) October 23, 2021

Audience sitting in the fence to maintain social distancing. pic.twitter.com/lpld8Ns9vl — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 23, 2021

The fenced pods the spectators are sitting in is an interesting innovation — Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) October 23, 2021

Australia vs West Indies

As far as the ongoing match is concerned, South Africa got off to a shocking start after losing the toss against Australia. The Proteas lost three wickets in the powerplay for just 29 runs on the board. South African skipper Temba Bavuma was dismissed by Glenn Maxwell for 12 off 7 balls. Rassie van der Dussen and Quinton de Kock followed Bavuma back to the pavilion as Josh Hazlewood dismissed both of them for 2 and 7 runs, respectively. Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller scored some runs before they were dismissed for 13 and 16 runs by Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa.

Zampa then removed Dwaine Pretorious for just 1 run in the same over. Only Aiden Markram scored some runs for South Africa as he made 40 off 36 balls while others kept falling in front of his eyes. Maharaj was the next batter to follow as he became an unfortunate victim of a run-out. Kagiso Rabada scored 19 runs and remained not-out to help South Africa cross the 100-run mark. It will be interesting to see if the Proteas are able to defend 118 runs. The lowest total defended in the ICC T20 World Cup is 119 by Sri Lanka against New Zealand.

Australia also lost a couple of wickets in the powerplay before Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell forged an important partnership of 42 runs. Australia were 38/3 at one stage but Smith with his 35 off 34 balls and Maxwell with his 18 off 21 balls steadied the ship for some time before both batters were dismissed in quick succession.

Image: SahabShero/Twitter/Shutterstock

