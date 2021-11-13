T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Who Will Replace Devon Conway In NZ's Squad Against Australia?

Cricketers usually punch the air in celebration after winning matches, however, New Zealand cricketer Devon Conway did the opposite by punching his bat in anger which will now keep him out of the T20 World Cup 2021 final on Sunday. The New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 final is the repeat of the 2015 ODI World Cup final which Australia went to win on their home ground. With Devon Conway, New Zealand coach Gary Stead has named his replacement for the all-important final.

T20 World Cup 2021: Devon Conway replacement named

With Devon Conway out injured, Tim Seifert is set to take his place in New Zealand playing 11. However, the major job at Kane Williamson's hand is how to accommodate Siefert in the lineup. Tim Seifert just like Devon Conway is set to don the gloves behind the stumps which he did when New Zealand played their opening match against Pakistan. Since the Pakistan defeat, Siefert has now played for the team until now. Another headache for Williamson would be where to bat Siefert, while Conway batted at number four against England Seifert, who battled in No 7 position against Pakistan, would be unlikely to get a chance to bat higher.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead ahead of the New Zealand vs Australia final said, “Whether we bring Glenn Phillips up one and put Seifert in behind him is something that Kane and I have to work through over the next day or so. We're hugely disappointed for Dev. He's a great team man – we need to get in and around him and behind him. It's a mistake he made that will have an impact on our team, but it's certainly sad for us."

He further said “You're not going to find anyone more disappointed right now than Dev is himself. He's truly gutted. I think he's certainly remorseful around it – it's an honest mistake that he's made. And he knows in a way it's an impact it's having on our team as well. He was pretty devastated when he came back with the news.”

Devon Conway injury

Talking about Devon Conway injury the cricketer hit his own bat in frustration following his dismissal by Liam Livingstone during New Zealand vs England in the T20 World Cup semifinal. The cricketer was taken for an X-ray on Thursday, where it was confirmed that he had broken the fifth metacarpal in his right hand. The injury will also mean Conway will miss the upcoming series against India.

Image: T20 World Cup/ Twitter