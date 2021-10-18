T20 World Cup 2021: Here's Australia's Full Schedule And Complete Squad For The Tournament

The T20 World Cup 2021 began yesterday, Sunday, October 17 with the Qualifiers, wherein the top two groups will advance to the Super 12 to join the existing eight teams. One of the eight teams is cricketing heavyweights Australia who are placed in Group 1 of the Super 12 alongside England, West Indies, and South Africa with two other teams joining in.

The team will kick off their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign on October 23 with a clash against South Africa in Abu Dhabi which also is the first game of the Super 12 stage. The team will then travel to Dubai to play the Qualifier of A1 before facing England and the team from Qualifier B2 before travelling back to Abu Dhabi to play with West Indies.

Australia T20 World Cup 2021 schedule

October 23 - Australia vs South Africa in Abu Dhabi

October 28 - Australia vs Qualifier A1 in Dubai

October 30 - Australia vs England in Dubai

November 4 - Australia vs Qualifier B2 in Dubai

November 6 - Australia vs West Indies in Abu Dhabi

Australia T20 World Cup squad

The 15-member Australian squad will be led by Aaron Finch who is one of the three batters on the side along with David Warner and Steve Smith, both of whom were a part of the IPL 2nd leg but did not feature much.

Josh Inglis, who is yet to make his Australia debut, has been selected alongside Matthew Wade who likey is the first-choice wicketkeeper. The team also has 4 all-rounders in Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, and Marcus Stoinis.

The team also has two frontline leg-spinners as Adam Zampa and Mitchell Swepson. In their pace bowling department, the Aussies have Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, and Pat Cummins as well as Kane Richardson. The team has also taken experienced all-rounder Dan Christian as a reserve along with pace bowlers Daniel Sams and Nathan Ellis.

Squad: Aaron Finch (C), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (VC), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Travelling reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams

Image: AP