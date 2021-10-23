T20 World Cup 2021: How Are Teams Grouped For Super 12 Stage?

The 12 teams for the Super-12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 were finalised on October 22, following the conclusion of the qualifiers with the group stage matches. Out of the two groups in the T20 World Cup qualifiers, Sri Lanka topped Group A after earning victories against Namibia, Ireland, and the Netherlands in all three matches. Meanwhile, Scotland topped Group 2 in a similar fashion by winning three matches against Bangladesh, Oman, and Papua New Guinea. Along with Sri Lanka in Group-A, Namibia found themselves in second place after winning two matches against Netherlands and Ireland. Whereas in Group- B, Bangladesh finished second after winning against Oman and PNG, following their loss in the opening match against Scotland. The Super-12 stage teams were joined by the top two teams of each group of the qualifying stage.

In the Super-12 fixtures, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka joined Group 1, along with heavyweights like Australia, England, South Africa, and the defending champions of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 trophy, West Indies. At the same time, Scotland and Namibia went on to join Group 2 alongside giants like India, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Afghanistan. The table topper of Group-A, Sri Lanka will start their Super-12 campaign against Bangladesh on October 24 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Meanwhile, table toppers of the Group-B will start their campaign against Afghanistan at the same stadium on October 25. At the same time, Namibia play their first match of the Super-12 stage against Scotland on October 27 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Scotland displayed phenomenal performance to finish above Bangladesh

Before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup began with the group stage on October 17, Bangladesh were highly touted as the favourites to reach the Super-12 stage, however, they suffered a hiccup as they were defeated by Scotland in their first match. However, courtesy of some strong performances from the player, especially from all-rounder Shakib Al Hassan. Shakib is currently the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with three wickets to his name in three matches. Meanwhile, Scotland displayed phenomenal performance to clinch victories in all three matches and looked like a strong side. Another team that left everyone in awe during the group stage matches was Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka won three out of three matches, with mystery spinner Maheesh Theeksana finishing the group stage with eight wickets to his name.

Image: icc-cricket.com