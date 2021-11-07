T20 World Cup 2021: Justin Langer Has One-word Response To Question On David Warner's Form

Although Australia has qualified for the semi-finals of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021, talismanic opener batter David Warner's form has been massively inconsistent. On one hand, the 35-year old has played two outstanding innings against Sri Lanka and West Indies respectively, wherein he recorded fifty-plus scores in each innings. However, in the other three innings, he has failed to get going, scoring 14, 1 and 18 runs respectively.

Due to such inconsistent form, not only has Warner been under tremendous pressure, but because of him, Australia's coach Justin Langer has also had to explain why he continues to stick with the opener at the top of the innings.

Justin Langer gives a one-word response about David Warner's form

On being asked whether he had any issues with David Warner's form, Australia coach Justin Langer replied, 'No,' in an interview with Cricket Australia. After a few disappointing innings, the 35-year old smacked an outstanding unbeaten 89 runs against West Indies, the highest score by an Australian at a T20 World Cup. The innings included nine boundaries and four maximums, suggesting that the opener is getting back at his best towards the business end of the tournament.

While elaborating on his decision to stick with Warner, Langer said, "He's literally elite fit. He's always fit, but he's at a different level at the moment, and that tells me ... you don't just flick a switch and become fit, you've got to work very hard at his age. You saw the way he played, ran between the wickets in hot conditions, and that's a great tribute to his professionalism and how hungry he is to keep playing great cricket."

How to watch Australia's T20 World Cup matches live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch Australia's T20 World Cup matches live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the live stream of all matches, fans can tune in to Disney+ Hotstar. Meanwhile, the live updates of all matches will be provided on the official social media handles of the two teams.

Australia's T20 World Cup squad:

Aaron Finch (C), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (VC), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams.