T20 World Cup 2021: Kevin Pietersen Predicts Who Will Clinch The Coveted Cup This Season

The Player of the tournament in England’s T20 World Cup 2010 winning campaign, Kevin Pietersen has predicted the winner of the ongoing 2021 edition of the tournament in the United Arab Emirates. As per Betweay, the former T20 world cup winner predicted that England will clinch the coveted title in the World Cup ahead of India. Pietersen further said that the battle for the title is going to be between England and India. Admitting it to be a tough call to choose between India and England, he said that Eoin Morgan’s side has a great chance to lift the T20 World Cup title this year.

Elaborating his prediction, Pietersen added that every team in the tournament is afraid of England’s firepower with the bat. The fearless cricket played by England, without thinking much about the consequences added with the backing from the dressing room, drives the England team to do whatever they need to do in order to get the desired results. Pietersen also said that the selection of left-handed pacer Tymal Mills further swings the title towards England.

England are placed in Group 1 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Apart from naming England as the predicted winners, Pietersen also termed Pakistan’s T20 side as the dark horses. As per Betway, he said that Pakistan does not get the attention, as their players do not feature in the Indian Premier League. England finds themselves in the Group 1 of the Super-12 stage along with T20 heavyweights like Australia, South Africa, West Indies, and Bangladesh. They are yet to be joined by another team from the qualifier stage.

England will play their opening match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 against the defending champions West Indies on October 23. They will next face Bangladesh on October 27, followed by their clash against Australia on October 30. In their next match on November 1, England will play against the qualifying team, before they play their last league game against South Africa on November 6.

England's 15-men squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021:

Eoin Morgan(c), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler(wk), Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

(Image: AP/ Twitter- @ICC)