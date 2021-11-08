Last Updated:

T20 World Cup 2021: Meme Fest Ensues As Team India's Campaign Comes To Abrupt End

Here's how the passionate cricket fans reacted as Team India were knocked out from the ongoing T20 WC after New Zealand's win over Afghanistan on Sunday

Written By
Karthik Nair
T20 World Cup, India

Image: Twitter@BCCI/@bxckfootPunch/@shawal_qurexhi


Team India's campaign in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 came to an abrupt end after New Zealand got the better of Afghanistan during their final Super 12 fixture at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday evening in their final ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 fixture at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. By the virtue of this win, not only have the Kiwis qualified for the finals but also brought curtains down on Team India's campaign. Prior to this clash, the Afghans had to defeat New Zealand in order to ensure a three-way tie for semi-final qualification and since that did not happen, Virat Kohli & Co.'s progress in this tournament has been halted.

As India will not be advancing any further in the competition, the passionate cricket enthusiasts came forward and expressed their disappointment on social media. Here are some of the reactions.

 

New Zealand vs Afghanistan highlights

New Zealand vs Afghanistan clash was a virtual quarterfinal with a semi-final ticket at stake for three teams (India, New Zealand & Afghanistan). Afghan skipper Mohammad Nabi won the toss and elected to bat first. Nonetheless, the batters failed to make any impact except middle-order batter Najibullah Zadran who scored a quickfire 48-ball 73 at a strike rate of 152.08 including six boundaries and three maximums as Afghanistan posted 124/8 from their 20 overs.

In reply, the skipper Kane Williamson's unbeaten 40 helped the BlackCaps get over the line with 11 balls to spare.

The Virat Kohli-led side still have one more Super 12 game left against Namibia. Both teams will lock horns at Dubai International Stadium on Monday in what is an inconsequential clash. The Indian team will be playing for pride with the hope of finishing at the third position with a much-improved NRR (Net Run Rate) and six points to their tally. Meanwhile, this will also be Virat Kohli's last match as Team India's T20I skipper.

At the same time, the contest will also mark Ravi Shastri's final assignment as the national cricket team's head coach.

Tags: T20 World Cup, India, New Zealand vs Afghanistan
First Published:
