T20 World Cup 2021: Netizens Love Team India's New 'royal' Looking Jersey

Team India's official kit sponsors MPL Sports along with BCCI have revealed the new jersey that the Indian team will be donning at the upcoming T20 World Cup.

With the ICC T20 World Cup right around the corner, Team India's official kit sponsors MPL Sports along with BCCI have revealed the new jersey that the Indian team will be donning at the upcoming T20 World Cup. The jersey is being called the 'Billion Cheers Jersey' as the pattern on it is said to be inspired by the billions of cheers from the fans, it is Prussian blue which gives it a sort of royal colour.

Fans on the internet seem to have instantly fallen in love with the new Team India T20 World Cup jersey. Some saying that the colors giving it a 'royal' look others saying the all-blue jersey isn't just a colour but rather an 'emotion'.

India's T20 World Cup schedule

Based on the schedule released by ICC, India will play two warm-up games, one against Australia and one against England. The two warm-up games are scheduled for October 18 and October 20 with two matches a day. The second round of the tournament which is the Super 12 stage, will begin in Abu Dhabi on 23 October, with the Group 1 match between Australia and South Africa. India will play its first competitive match against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24, with the game scheduled to commence live at 7:30 PM IST. This followed by a match against New Zealand on October 31, then Afghanistan on November 3, and two more matches that are still to be decided on November 5 and then November 8.

The first semi-final is scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi on November 10 at 6 PM local time. The second semi-final will be hosted by Dubai on 11 November. Both semi-finals have reserve days in case of any rain. The final of the tournament will take place in Dubai on 14 November, Sunday, with Monday acting as the reserve day for the final.

India's T20 World Cup squad

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami

Standby players: Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

