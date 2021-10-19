T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand's Full Schedule And Complete Squad For The Tournament

New Zealand will face Pakistan in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup opening match on October 26, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE. Led by the all-format skipper Kane Williamson, the Kiwis will look to start their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign on a high note by defeating Pakistan. New Zealand, in their last T20I assignment, faced a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Bangladesh in the five-match T20I series during New Zealand’s tour in September this year.

New Zealand enter the tournament as the fourth-placed team in the ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings, following England, India, and Pakistan. However, they have the services of some of the best T20I players in the world like Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, and Lockie Ferguson among the many players in the squad. Conway has recently made his name as a hard-hitting batter in global cricket by playing some destructive innings in all formats for the Kiwis. Ferguson, meanwhile, has risen in the ranks of international cricket because of his sheer pace and wicket-taking abilities.

New Zealand’s 15-men squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021-

Heading into the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE, the Kiwis will be captained by their regular skipper Kane Williamson. Devon Conway and Martin Guptill will open the innings for the team, with Williamson coming in at no. 3. Glenn Phillips is an exciting talent chosen for the World Cup, with Tim Seifert set to don the wicket-keeping gloves. Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, and Mark Chapman will fulfill the all-rounder's quota. They have Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi as their spinners, with Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, and Lockie Ferguson as their frontline pacers.

New Zealand's full squad- Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

New Zealand fixtures in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021-

October 26- New Zealand vs Pakistan at Sharjah Cricket Stadium

October 31- India vs New Zealand at Dubai International Cricket Stadium

November 3- New Zealand vs B1 qualifier at Dubai International Cricket Stadium

November 5- New Zealand vs A2 qualifier at Sharjah Cricket Stadium

November 7- New Zealand vs Afghanistan at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

(Image: AP)