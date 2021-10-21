T20 World Cup 2021, Oman Vs Scotland: How Can Oman Qualify For Super 12 Tonight?

The preliminary stage of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup is slated to end on October 22 following the match between Sri Lanka and the Netherlands. In the 10th game of the multi-nation tournament, Oman will lock horns against Scotland to try and secure a place in the Super 12 stage. However, the big question remains what does Oman need to do in order to make it to the big boys' club and play in the main event? Oman will definitely have to win tonight's game against Scotland and also hope that other results go their way.

What does Oman need to do?

Oman, which is currently at number two on the Group B points table, will make it to the next stage of the ICC T20 World Cup if they win against Scotland tonight. Oman has a superior net run rate than Bangladesh, which should come into play if both sides finish the group stage with the same number of points. If Oman loses against Scotland, it would want Bangladesh to lose their game too by a huge margin.

However, the chances of Bangladesh losing its game against bottom-ranked Papua New Guinea are very less as the Mahmudullah-led side is considered one of the best teams in the world, especially on spinning tracks. Oman, on the other hand, is likely to go down against Scotland as the side is technically less superior than the Kyle Coetzer-led team.

Oman kickstarted their campaign on a high, as they beat PNG by 10 wickets after chasing down a target of 130 runs within 14 overs on October 17. However, they suffered a defeat at the hands of Bangladesh by 26 runs in their last match on October 19. Scotland defeated Bangladesh by six runs in their campaign opener on October 17 in a stellar fashion and went on to defeat PNG by 17 runs in their next match on October 19.

Oman vs Scotland Full squad

Oman's squad: Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Aqib Ilyas, Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Suraj Kumar, Sandeep Goud, Nester Dhamba, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Naseem Khushi, Sufyan Mehmood, Fayyaz Butt, Khurram Khan.

Scotland's squad: Kyle Coetzer (captain), Richard Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross (wk), Josh Davey, Ally Evans, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Calum Macleod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal.

(Image: T20WorldCup/Twitter)