T20 World Cup 2021 | Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh Highlights: 5 Moments That Changed The Game

The 15th match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup saw Sri Lanka lock horns against Bangladesh at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE. Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets to win their opening game of the Super 12 stage. Charith Asalanka proved to be crucial for Sri Lanka in their win against the Mahmadullah-led side in today's clash. Asalanka was adjudged the player of the match for his match-winning innings.

Bangladesh finished its innings at 171-4 in 20 overs courtesy of some amazing batting performances by Mohammad Naim (62) and Mushfiqur Rahim (57). Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, and Lahiru Kumara picked one wicket each in the game. Sri Lanka will now need to score 172 runs in order to win the game.

Five key moments from Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 match

Charith Asalanka's match-winning inning: Sri Lanka batter Charith Asalanka scored his maiden fifty of the ICC T20 World Cup as he hit a 32-ball half-century to help his team win the game. Asalanka played an incredible inning that consisted of five sixes and five boundaries, which he smashed with a strike rate of 163.27.

Liton Das drops two catches: Bangladesh batter Liton Das dropped two crucial catches in the game. Firstly, Liton provided Bhanuka Rajapaksa with another life when he dropped him at 14 in the 13th over, and then he allowed set batsman Charith Asalanka to get away with a poorly timed shot when he was at 64 off 39 balls.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa steadies SL ship: Bhanuka Rajapaksa joined his batting partner Charith Asalanka in the middle when Sri Lanka was struggling at 79/4 in 9.4 overs. However, Rajapaksa did not succumb to the pressure and scored an impressive half-century to help his team close in on the target of 172 runs. Rajapaksa scored 53 off 31 balls.

Mohammad Saifuddin conceives 22 runs in an over: Bangladesh's Mohammad Saifuddin conceived 22 runs in the 16th over, which eventually pushed the momentum in Sri Lanka's favour. Saifuddin was hit for four boundaries, including two sixes by Sri Lanka batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

Shakib Al Hasan's 2 wickets in 1 over: Bangladesh's star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan picked two wickets in a single over as he dismissed Pathum Nissanka and Avishka Fernando to put the pressure back on Sri Lanka. However, Bangladesh failed to cash in on Shakib's brilliant effort and went on to lose the match by 5 wickets.

