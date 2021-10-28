T20 World Cup 2021: Team India Cricketers Back With 'fun Drill' Ahead Of New Zealand Clash

The loss to Pakistan in the opening match of the T20 World Cup 2021 was an eye-opener for Virat Kohli-led Team India. The Men in Blue will take on New Zealand in their next match as they look to open their account in the tournament. New Zealand also tasted defeat at the hands of Pakistan in their first match. Ahead of the India vs New Zealand clash, Team India players were involved in a fun session image of which was shared by BCCI on their social media handle.

T20 World Cup 2021: Team India practice session

Going by the post shared by BCCI, Team India players seemed to be involved in some catching sessions. Players like Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah were all involved in the catching drill. The post also showed that the Indian camp is high despite the crushing defeat to Pakistan.

India vs New Zealand match preview

After facing defeat against Pakistan, Virat Kohli & Co will now lock horns with the Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in Dubai next Sunday, October 31. It is a must-win match for India to keep their chances of sealing a semis berth alive. Meanwhile, the inaugural edition's winners also have a lot of work to do as far as their Net Run Rate is concerned. After their bitter loss to Babar Azam & Co, India's NRR has gone down to -0.973, and therefore, they would be hoping to make amends when they face the BlackCaps next weekend.

Team India's T20 World Cup schedule

October 24: India vs Pakistan (Babar Azam & Co win by 10 wickets)

October 31: India vs New Zealand (Time: 7.30 pm IST; Venue: Dubai)

November 3: India vs Afghanistan (Time: 7.30 pm IST; Venue: Abu Dhabi)

November 5: India vs Scotland (Time: 7.30 pm IST; Venue: Dubai)

November 8: India vs Namibia (Time: 7.30 pm IST; Venue: Dubai)

Team India T20 World Cup 2021 squad

Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami

Reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel

(Image: BCCI/ Twitter)