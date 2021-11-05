Last Updated:

T20 World Cup 2021: Umpire Aleem Dar Plays A Sublime Cover Drive In Abu Dhabi; Watch

International Cricket Council's umpire Aleem Dar was seen playing a lovely cover drive during the West Indies and Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 match.

Aleem Dar is one of the most popular umpires in the world, not only for his spot-on decisions but also as an entertaining figure when he is not officiating. The ICC umpire was seen playing a lovely cover drive during the West Indies and Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 match on Thursday.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Aleem Dar's razor-sharp reflex

As the West Indies team was taking on South Africa in the Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday, umpire Aleem Dar showed quick reactions to duck a fierce Keiron Pollard shot, and then a Rassie van der Dussen throw that almost hit him. 

Aleem Dar umpire stats

Aleem Dar is one of the most famous and popular umpires in the world also because of the number of matches he has officiated. He started his career in 2003 and since then has had the most number of matches as an umpire in all three formats of the game, Test, One Day Internationals, and T20Is. As an umpire in Test matches, he has officiated a total of 136 matches. As an umpire in ODI matches, he has officiated a total of 211 games. And as an umpire in ODI matches, he has officiated a total of 58 matches with the latest being the West Indies vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup fixture. And the total number of matches that he has been an umpire at is 405, which is 74 more than the second-highest RE Koertzen who is on 331 but cannot build on it as he retired in 2009.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka T20 WC Match Recap

Sri Lanka kept their hopes for a semi-final spot in the ICC T20 World Cup still alive after they defeated the West Indies comfortably by 20 runs. The Sri Lankan batting lineup did their job as Charith Asalanka scored 68 runs off 41 balls and opener Pathum Nissanka scored 51 off 41 balls to set a target of 190. West Indies had a poor start when they lost Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis in quick succession. After that Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer did their level best but could not get the West Indies to the target even though Hetmyer scored 81 off just 54 balls.

(Image: @icc/Instagram)

