T20 World Cup 2021: West Indies Fined 20% Of Match Fees For Maintaining Slow Over Rate

The West Indies cricket team have been fined 20% of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate during their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 clash against West Indies at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi where they suffered a 20-run defeat. As a result of this loss, the Windies who were the defending champions coming into the tournament have officially been knocked out.

While the two-time winners are out of contention from the semis race, they still have one more match left in their forgettable campaign. The Kieron Pollard-led side will be facing Australia in their final Super 12 fixture on Saturday.

T20 World Cup 2021: West Indies fined

The ICC said in a statement on Friday that match referee David Boon imposed the 20% fine after West Indies was “ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.”

Captain Kieron Pollard was found guilty of the offence and accepted the proposed sanction.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka: 2014 winners sign off with a consolation win

After being put in to bat first by West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard, the Lankans got off to a good start as openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera added 42 runs within the Powerplay overs before the latter's dismissal. Nissanka and Charith Asalanka then added 91 runs for the second-wicket stand as both scored their respective half-centuries. The opening batter scored a 41-ball 51 while the number three batter scored a splendid 41-ball 68 at an average of almost 166 including eight boundaries and a maximum as Sri Lanka posted a competitive total of 189/3 from their 20 overs.

In reply, the former champions struggled to match up with the required run rate as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals despite Nicholas Pooran's quickfire 46. Only Shimron Hetmyer waged a lone battle but unfortunately, did not get any support from others. He reduced the team's deficit with an unbeaten knock of a 54-ball 81 at a strike rate of exactly 150 that included eight fours and four sixes. However, it was too late as West Indies fell short by 20 runs to bow out from the competition.

Image: Twitter@windiescricket