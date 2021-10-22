T20 World Cup: Aaron Finch Backs David Warner's Inclusion In Australia's Playing XI Vs SA

With a few days to go for the start of the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2021, teams are busy finalising their playing XI after summing up their warm-up matches in UAE and Oman. For the Australian Cricket Team, one of the major concerns before heading into the T20 World Cup is the form of the opener David Warner. David Warner failed to deliver with the bat for Australia in both warm-up matches. However, Australia's skipper Aaron Finch is not worried about the out-of-form David Warner and instead decided to back the Southpaw for their opening game of Super 12 against South Africa on October 23 in Abu Dhabi.

As per Fox Cricket, Aaron Finch called David Warner one of the greatest players of Australia and therefore he will be in the playing XI against South Africa. “I’m backing Davey’s (Warner) ability. I’m backing his judgment. I think if you look at his World Cup history, it’s bloody good. Would he have like more runs? Absolutely. Everyone would like more runs all the time but he’s one of the greatest players Australia has ever produced. I’ve got no doubts that come game one, he’ll be up and firing, ready to go,” said Finch, as quoted by the Australian channel.

Furthermore, Finch shared that David Warner's stay at the crease will be crucial for Australia's chances of success. “Even though it’s different surfaces to what the IPL used, we saw the impact that (making the most of the power play) had. The teams that won the power play went a long way to winning the game as the wickets deteriorated. The power play is going to be crucial, no doubt, for both teams,” added Finch.

Shane Warne backs David Warner for T20 World Cup

Australia's former spinner Shane Warne on Thursday penned a strong message for the critics of David Warner and Eoin Morgan. Warne in his tweet expressed that Australia is being underestimated in the T20 World Cup despite the fact that Aaron Finch & Co have numerous match-winners in their squad. To the critics of David Warner and Eoin Morgan's lean-patch, Shane Warne said that they might be out of form but their class is permanent. Therefore, one should not be surprised if either them (Warner or Morgan) will become the player of the tournament.

AUS vs SA

AUS vs SA will go underway in Abu Dhabi on October 23. The 15-member Australian squad will be led by Aaron Finch who is one of the three batters on the side along with David Warner and Steve Smith, both of whom were a part of the IPL second leg but did not feature much. Josh Inglis, who is yet to make his Australia debut, has been selected alongside Matthew Wade who likey is the first-choice wicketkeeper. The team also has 4 all-rounders in Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, and Marcus Stoinis.

Australia T20 World Cup squad - Aaron Finch (C), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (VC), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Travelling reserves - Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams

(Image: AP)