T20 World Cup: AFG Vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Head To Head, Fantasy Tips, Team News & More

The 24th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will see Afghanistan lock horns against rivals Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium in the UAE. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST. Both Pakistan and Afghanistan are on top of the points table in Group 2, where the Babar Azam-led side is occupying the first position with 4 points and the Mohammad Nabi-led men are sitting at No. 2 spot with 2 points.

While Pakistan will come into the game on the back of two successive wins against arch-rivals India and New Zealand, respectively, Afghanistan will take the field on the back of a convincing victory over Scotland.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan: H2H record

Pakistan and Afghanistan have met just once in T20 internationals, which came way back in 2013. Pakistan won the game by 6 wickets with 1 ball remaining. Pakistan and Afghanistan have never played a game in the T20 World Cups.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan: Full squad

Afghanistan's Full Squad: Mohammad Nabi (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Shahzad, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan, Farid Ahmed Malik, Naveen ul Haq. Travelling Reserves: Sharafuddin Ashraf, Samiullah Shinwari, Dawlat Zadran, Fazal Haq Farooqi.

Pakistan's Full Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohaib Malik. Traveling reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan: Predicted Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Rizwan (captain)

Batters: Babar Azam, Hazratullah Zazai, Shoaib Malik, Najibullah Zadran

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Imad Wasim

Bowlers: Rashid Khan (vc), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Afghanistan vs Pakistan: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Shahzad

Batters: Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Hazratullah Zazai, Najibullah Zadran

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Asif Ali

Bowlers: Shaheen Shah Afridi (vc), Hasan Ali, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman

Image: T20WorldCup/ICC