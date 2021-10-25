T20 World Cup: AFG Vs SCO Dream11 Prediction, Head To Head, Fantasy Tips, Team News & More

The 17th match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup will see Afghanistan lock horns against Scotland at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST. Both Scotland and Afghanistan will come into the game on the back of some brilliant performances in their last few matches. While Scotland topped its group to qualify for the Super 12 stage in style, Afghanistan beat defending champions West Indies in their second warm-up match to gain confidence ahead of the tournament opener.

Afghanistan vs Scotland: H2H record

Afghanistan and Scotland have played a total of 6 T20I matches against each other since gaining the T20I status. While Afghanistan dominated in all six, Scotland failed to register even a single win against the Asian side. Both countries have met just once in the T20 World Cup, where the match ended in favour of Afghanistan. Out of Afghanistan's six wins over Scotland, five came while batting first and one came batting second.

Afghanistan vs Scotland: Predicted XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmatullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Najibullah Zadran, Asghar Afghan, Mohammed Nabi (captain), Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman, Dawlat Zadran, Naveen-Ul-Haq.

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (captain), Matthew Cross (wk), Richard Berrington, Calum Macleod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal.

Afghanistan vs Scotland: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keeper: Matthew Cross

Batters: Hazratullah Zazai, Kyle Coetzer (c), Richard Berrington, Asghar Afghan

All-rounders: Chris Greaves, Mohammed Nabi (c)

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Dawlat Zadran

Afghanistan vs Scotland: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keeper: Rahmatullah Gurbaz

Batters: Kyle Coetzer, George Munsey (VC), Hazratullah Zazai, Najibullah Zadran

All-rounders: Chris Greaves, Gulbadin Naib

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman, Michael Leask, Brad Wheal

Afghanistan vs Scotland: Full squads

Afghanistan's Squad: Mohammad Nabi (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Shahzad, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan, Farid Ahmed Malik, Naveen ul Haq. Travelling Reserves: Sharafuddin Ashraf, Samiullah Shinwari, Dawlat Zadran, Fazal Haq Farooqi.

Scotland's Squad: Kyle Coetzer (captain), Richard Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross (wk), Josh Davey, Ally Evans, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Calum Macleod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal. Travelling Reserves: Michael Jones, Chris Sole.

Image: AP/T20WorldCup/ICC