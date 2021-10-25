T20 World Cup: Afghanistan Set Colossal Target Of 190 Vs Scotland; Hit 5 Huge Sixes

The Afghanistan Cricket team was on fire against Scotland on Monday as they not only registered their personal best score in T20 World Cup history but also smacked the biggest sixes of the 2021 edition of the tournament so far. Najibullah Zadran hit the biggest maximum as he smacked a 103m sixer. His outstanding knock of 59 runs off just 34 deliveries helped Afghanistan set Scotland a target of 191 runs to chase in 20 overs.

With Afghanistan in outstanding form against Scotland, here is a look at the distance of the sixes and the team's highest scores in the T20I World Cup history.

T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan hit biggest sixes so far

Afghanistan were in stunning form as they smacked some monstrous sixes against Scotland. They hit 11 in total, five of which were the biggest of the tournament so far. Najibullah Zadran hit two of the biggest sixes as he hit one at a distance of 103m and another at a distance of 100m. Meanwhile, Hazrat Zazai also contributed with two massive maximums, one at a distance of 101m and another at 98m. The fifth biggest was smacked by Rahmanullah Gurbaz, at a distance of 97m.

Najib ZADRAN hits 103 meter long six in 20th over.



Can someone Beat that 119 Meter hit from Yuvraj Singh off Brett Lee in 2007? That wasn't just power hitting but a pure timing against extreme pace#T20WorldCup #AFGvSCO pic.twitter.com/cO8xsMD5X5 — HashTag Cricket ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) October 25, 2021

Afghanistan vs Scotland: Netizens react as its raining sixes

Second Biggest Six Of The tournament 101m

Hazratullah Zazai❤

First Biggest sex Najib Zadran 103m#AFGvSCO#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/cVOfFBVHNU — Azhar Afghan (@AzharAfghan13) October 25, 2021

Some monstrous hitting by Najibullah Zadran, one of which included a 103m six.

Afghanistan announce their arrival in the #T20WorldCup 2021 in some style.

Who said Group B was easier? 👀#Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/gi7QhA0tuW — Arpan (@ThatCricketHead) October 25, 2021

Najibullah is a fine fine T20 player for Afghanistan, batting in the middle order is tough but he has played some amazing knocks for his nations in difficult situations. — Bhawana (@bhawnakohli5) October 25, 2021

Afghanistan's highest scores in T20I World Cup history

Although the Afghanistan cricket team is not the biggest name in cricket, they have improved substantially when it comes to T20I format. The squad has become a dark horse and is capable of upsetting any top side if they are at their best. The Mohamed Nabi-led side proved their mettle as they registered their highest score in T20I World Cup history against Scotland by smacking them for 190/4 in 20 overs. Their three other highest scores in T20I World Cup history are mentioned below, with all three coming in India in the 2016 edition of the tournament.

1) 186/6 v Zim at Nagpur

2) 172 v SA at Mumbai

3) 170/5 v Sco at Nagpur