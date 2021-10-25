Last Updated:

T20 World Cup: Afghanistan Set Colossal Target Of 190 Vs Scotland; Hit 5 Huge Sixes

T20 World Cup: Najibullah Zadran's excellent knock of 59 runs off just 34 deliveries helped Afghanistan set Scotland a target of 191 runs to chase in 20 overs.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
T20 World Cup Afghanistan

Image: T20WorldCup.com


The Afghanistan Cricket team was on fire against Scotland on Monday as they not only registered their personal best score in T20 World Cup history but also smacked the biggest sixes of the 2021 edition of the tournament so far. Najibullah Zadran hit the biggest maximum as he smacked a 103m sixer. His outstanding knock of 59 runs off just 34 deliveries helped Afghanistan set Scotland a target of 191 runs to chase in 20 overs.

With Afghanistan in outstanding form against Scotland, here is a look at the distance of the sixes and the team's highest scores in the T20I World Cup history.

T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan hit biggest sixes so far

Afghanistan were in stunning form as they smacked some monstrous sixes against Scotland. They hit 11 in total, five of which were the biggest of the tournament so far. Najibullah Zadran hit two of the biggest sixes as he hit one at a distance of 103m and another at a distance of 100m. Meanwhile, Hazrat Zazai also contributed with two massive maximums, one at a distance of 101m and another at 98m. The fifth biggest was smacked by Rahmanullah Gurbaz, at a distance of 97m.

READ | T20 World Cup: Where do India stand in Super 12 points table? How many matches are left?

Afghanistan vs Scotland: Netizens react as its raining sixes

Afghanistan's highest scores in T20I World Cup history

Although the Afghanistan cricket team is not the biggest name in cricket, they have improved substantially when it comes to T20I format. The squad has become a dark horse and is capable of upsetting any top side if they are at their best. The Mohamed Nabi-led side proved their mettle as they registered their highest score in T20I World Cup history against Scotland by smacking them for 190/4 in 20 overs. Their three other highest scores in T20I World Cup history are mentioned below, with all three coming in India in the 2016 edition of the tournament.

READ | Scotland Predicted Playing 11 vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup: Coetzer, Munsey & who?

1) 186/6 v Zim at Nagpur

2) 172 v SA at Mumbai

3) 170/5 v Sco at Nagpur

READ | Afghanistan vs Scotland live streaming: How to watch T20 WC match in India, UAE & UK?
READ | Afghanistan predicted playing XI vs Scotland, T20 World Cup: Who starts for Nabi and Co?
Tags: T20 World Cup, Afghanistan, Scotland
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com