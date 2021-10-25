T20 World Cup: Afghanistan's Mohammad Shahzad 'flies' To Take A Blinder Vs Scotland; WATCH

Afghanistan beat Scotland by a staggering margin of 130 runs on Monday to go on top of the Group 2 points table with an excellent net run rate. Having batted first, the Mohamed Nabi-led side first scored their highest T20I total in World Cup history before restricting Scotland to their lowest ever T20I total. Amidst other key highlights from this outstanding match was Mohammad Shahzad's stunning catch as he 'flew' to his right to dismiss Matthew Cross for a golden duck.

Afghanistan vs Scotland: Mohammad Shahzad takes blinder

Mohammad Shahzad took a stunning one-hand catch to his right after Matthew Cross got a huge outside edge off Naveen-ul Haq's bowling. Cross was dismissed at a crucial time as after his wicket, Scotland's score was just 30/4 in 4.3 overs. He was one of five batters to be dismissed for a duck as Scotland had a shambolic performance with the bat.

T20 World Cup: Netizens react to Mohammad Shahaz's catch

One netizen lauded Mohammad Shahzad for his stunning catch, stating that he 'almost sealed a win there against Scotland' with his effort alone.

What a moment for Mohammad Shahzad!!! Almost sealed a win there against Scotland #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/qnUVqeswGB — Sritama Panda (@cricketpun_duh) October 25, 2021

Another fan posted an image of his catch and praised the Afghanistan wicketkeeper for his effort.

Watch a catch taken by Mohammad Shahzad. Incredible catch. #AFGvSCO pic.twitter.com/DCs0DdXa6e — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) October 25, 2021

Another user could not believe that Shahzad completed the catch as they wrote 'Oh My God.'

OH MY GOD WHAT A CATCH MOHAMMAD SHAHZAD 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/WkCZORRsXJ — Sritama Panda (@cricketpun_duh) October 25, 2021

Meanwhile, several other reactions by Twitterati can be seen below.

T20 World Cup: Afghanistan defeats Scotland by 130 runs

Having batted first, Afghanistan set a colossal target of 190 runs in the 20 overs. Openers Hazratullah Zazai and Mohammad Shahzad got the team off to an excellent start as they scored 44 runs and 22 runs respectively. After both openers were dismissed, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Najibullah Zadran put up an outstanding partnership of 87 runs for the third wicket. Gurbaz scored 46 runs off 37 balls while Najibullah scored 59 runs off just 34 deliveries, an innings that also included a monstrous six of 103m.

In response, Scotland was all out for just 60 runs as only three batters registered scores of double figures. Opener George Munsey was the highest scorer of the team as he hit 25 runs off 18 balls. The Afghanistan bowlers ran riot as Mujeeb Ur Rahman picked up five wickets, a performance that also helped him win the man of the match award. Meanwhile, Rashid Khan also chipped in with four wickets, while the last wicket was picked up by Naveen-ul-Haq.