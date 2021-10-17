T20 World Cup: Ajit Agarkar Feels Pakistan Won't Pose Much Of 'challenge' For Kohli & Co.

Team India will kickstart their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium next Sunday i.e. October 24. India have got the better of their neighbours on all the five occasions the two teams have faced off against each other in T20 WC including the inaugural edition final in 2007.

Meanwhile, former pacer Ajit Agarkar also reckons that Babar Azam & Co. will not pose much of a challenge for the Men In Blue.

T20 World Cup: Ajit Agarkar's take on blockbuster India vs Pakistan clash

"I think the India-Pakistan rivalry always brings a tidal wave of emotions and is one the most anticipated clashes in the World Cup. The stakes are always high when India and Pakistan play together but going by Team India's current form and taking the stats into consideration, I don't think Pakistan will pose that much of a challenge", said Ajit Agarkar while speaking on Star Sports show 'Class of 2007'.

At the same time, Agarkar also urged the Virat Kohli-led side not to take their opponents lightly. Giving further clarification on the same, the 2007 T20 World Cup winner mentioned that things can change at any moment in the shortest format of the game.

"Having said that, I don't think we should take our neighbours lightly because cricket is a funny game, and things can change at any moment, especially in the T20 format," the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst added.

T20 World Cup: Team India eye a sixth straight win over arch-rivals

Pakistan and India have played a total of five matches in the T20 World Cup and the Men in Green have suffered humiliation in all of them. Two of those thrilling wins came in the final as well as the group stage match of the 2007 edition where MS Dhoni's boys won the contest via a bowl-out after both teams were tied at the same score after the completion of the 40 overs combined.

The 2009 T20 world champions would be hoping to rewrite history this time around. . However, Virat Kohli and Co. are expected to put on a dominating show against Pak since they will enter the competition as one of the favourites to win the prestigious tournament.