T20 World Cup: As Super 12 Groups Are Finalised, Here's A Look At Team India's Opponents

With all qualifying matches having been completed, the fixtures for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 matches are finalized. Sri Lanka, Namibia, Scotland and Bangladesh qualified for the Super 12 from the group stage qualifiers.

With Super 12 groups now finalised, here is a look at Team India's opponents in the group stage, and the date and time of all matches.

Team India's opponents in T20 WC Super 12

Sr. No. Match Date Time Venue 1 India vs Pakistan October 24 7:30 PM IST Dubai 2 India vs New Zealand October 31 7:30 PM IST Dubai 3 India vs Afghanistan November 3 7:30 PM IST Abu Dhabi 4 India vs Scotland November 5 7:30 PM IST Dubai 5 India vs Namibia November 8 7:30 PM IST Dubai

T20 WC Super 12 groups

Sr. No. Group A teams Group B teams 1 England India 2 Australia Pakistan 3 South Africa New Zealand 4 West Indies Afghanistan 5 Sri Lanka Scotland 6 Bangladesh Namibia

India's team for T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Rahul Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah. Travelling reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.

How to watch T20 World Cup matches live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch T20 World Cup matches live in India can tune into the Star Sports network, which have the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the live streaming of matches, fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, live scores and updates of all matches can be found on the social media handles of the two teams and the ICC.