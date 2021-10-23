T20 World Cup: AUS Vs SA Dream11 Prediction, Head To Head, Fantasy Tips, Playing XI & More

The 13th match of the ICC T20 World Cup will see Australia lock horns against South Africa at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 23, Saturday. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 pm IST. While South Africa will come into the game on the back of two brilliant wins in the warmup matches against Afghanistan and Pakistan, respectively, Australia will come with only one win, which the side registered against New Zealand. Australia was humiliated by India in its second warmup game earlier this week. Both teams will look to start their T20 World Cup campaign on a high and will be eager to step out in today's game and acquire two points.

AUS vs SA: H2H record

Australia and South Africa have played a total of 18 T20I matches against each other. Australia have an edge over South Africa when it comes to the shorter format of the game as the Kangaroos have won 11 of those 18 encounters while the Proteas have won just 7 games. In the last five matches played between the two sides, Australia have won 3 games and South Africa just 2. When it comes to the ICC T20 World Cup, Australia again have the upper hand as South Africa have lost the only game it played against the Men in Yellow in the competition.

AUS vs SA: Full squad list

Australia's T20 World Cup Squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vice-captain), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams.

South Africa's T20 World Cup Squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen. Travelling reserves: George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams.

AUS vs SA: Predicted Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Bjorn Fortuin, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

AUS vs SA: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keeper: Quinton de Kock

Batters: Aaron Finch, Aiden Markram, David Warner, Rassie van der Dussen

All-rounder: Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Adam Zampa

AUS vs SA: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keeper: Matthew Wade

Batters: Steve Smith, Temba Bavuma, Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Mitchell Marsh

