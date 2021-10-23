T20 World Cup | Aus Vs SA: Saba Karim Shares 'cue For Spinners' To Dismiss Glenn Maxwell

Australia on Saturday defeated South Africa in their first Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Aaron Finch & Co held their nerves, in the end, to register their first win by 5 wickets against South Africa. Despite chasing a target of 120, the Australian players had to sweat it hard to get off to a winning start. Courtesy of Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, and Marcus Stoinis, Australia achieved the target. Now, Team India's former cricketer Saba Karim has pointed out the manner in which Glenn Maxwell was dismissed by Tabraiz Shamsi.

Glenn Maxwell was dismissed on 18 when he tried to play one of his trade-mark reverse-hit shots. Saba Karim took to his Koo handle and pointed out Maxwell's dismissal and opined that the way the Australian allrounder was dismissed might be a cue for the rest of the spinners on how to dismiss him. Tabraiz Shamsi had bowled straight onto the stumps when Glenn Maxwell tried to reverse-sweep him for a boundary.

For Australia, Glenn Maxwell is the man in form as he is coming into the T20 World Cup with a good performance in the IPL 2021 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Maxwell in 15 matches of IPL 2021 scored 513 runs with an average of 42.75 and a healthy strike rate of 144.10.

Josh Hazlewood adjudged as Man of the Match in AUS vs SA

Coming back to Australia vs South Africa, Josh Hazlewood was adjudged as the Man of the Match for his brilliant bowling spell. Hazlewood in his 4 overs gave away only 19 runs and took 2 wickets. Australia endured some anxious moments before edging out South Africa by five wickets after their bowlers set it up with a clinical display in the ICC T20 World Cup match on Saturday. Needing eight runs in the final over, Marcus Stoinis (24 not out) hit Dwaine Pretorius for two vital fours and completed the job with two balls to spare. This was after Australia were reeling at 81 for five in the 16th over. Defending a modest target of 119, South Africa got the start they were looking for when Anrich Nortje (2/21) dismissed opposition skipper Aaron Finch for a duck in the innings' second over. Australia will now lock horns with Sri Lanka on October 28 at Dubai International Stadium.

(Image: AP/PTI)