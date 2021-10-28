T20 World Cup: AUS Vs SL Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, Fantasy Tips, Team News & More

Australia is all set to face Sri Lanka in the Super-12 match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, scheduled to be played on October 28 at the Dubai International Stadium. The Lankans head into Thursday’s match on the back of a four-match winning streak, having won three of their Group stage matches before defeating Bangladesh by five wickets in their opening match of the Super-12 stage. At the same time, by winning one of their warm-up fixtures against New Zealand ahead of the tournament, before defeating South Africa by five wickets in dominating fashion in their first Super-12 match.

The Aussie bowling attack was economically against the Proteas, Marcus Stoinis and Steve Smith shone with bat for Australia in their previous clash against the Proteas. Whereas Charith Asalanka and, Bhanuka Rajapaksa earned the victory for Sri Lanka by hitting half-centuries against Bangladesh. As both teams look to win Thursday’s match at the Dubai International Stadium, let’s take a look at the various stats ahead of match no. 22 of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

Australia vs Sri Lanka: Head to head records

Both teams have played 16 matches against each other in the past, out of which the teams have won eight matches each. In their last five clashes, Australia have an upper hand as they have won four matches, while Sri Lanka has managed only one win. Both teams have met each other in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on three occasions before, where Australia won two matches and Sri Lanka on the other hand had won one.

Australia vs Sri Lanka: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match Dream 11 Predictions

Australia vs Sri Lanka Fantasy XI-

Wicketkeeper- Kusal Perera

Batters- Aaron Finch, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka

All-rounders- Glenn Maxwell (c), Marcus Stoinis, Wanindu Hasaranga (VC)

Bowlers- Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara

Australia Predicted XI- David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc/Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins

Sri Lanka Predicted XI- Kusal Perera (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika, Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana/Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara

Australia vs Sri Lanka: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match Team News

The Sri Lankan coach Mickey Arthur was confident that mystery spinner Maheesh Theesksana would be fit to play while speaking to the media ahead of Australia vs Sri Lanka match. He missed the clash against Bangladesh after being sidelined due to an injury. Meanwhile, Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc was seen limping off during the team’s training session and his inclusion into the playing XI is doubtful. However, fans would have to wait for the toss to know if Starc plays, which takes place at 7:00 PM IST.

(Image: t20worldcup.com)