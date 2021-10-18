T20 World Cup: Australian Batters' IPL 2021 Performance A Clue To Kangaroos' WC Chances?

Australia are all set to start their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup campaign on October 23 by locking horns against South Africa at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Australia head into the T20 World Cup 2021 with a full-strength squad, which they were deprived of during their previous assignments this year.

They missed the services of prominent performers like Steve Smith, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, and Pat Cummins during their tours of West Indies and Bangladesh and suffered back-to-back series losses.

However, ahead of the T20 World Cup in UAE, Smith, Warner, and Maxwell joined Australia’s squad for the tournament after appearing in the Indian Premier League 2021. Among the three batters, Maxwell had an impressive 2021 season. He played many match-winning knocks and helped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) reach the IPL 2021 playoffs.

Glenn Maxwell finished IPL 2021 as the fifth-highest run-scorer

Maxwell was roped in by RCB in the IPL 2021 players auction for a whopping price of Rs. 14.25 crore. The fact that he had scored only 108 and 169 runs for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the last two seasons respectively, was a reason for the RCB fans to worry.

However, Maxwell proved all his critics wrong by scoring a total of 513 runs in 15 matches he played for RCB in the 2021 season. He scored runs at a strike rate of 144.10 and amassed six half-centuries in total. He was the leading run-scorer for RCB in the tournament ahead of skipper Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, and AB de Villiers.

Steve Smith and David Warner had average outings in IPL 2021

Steve Smith moved from Rajasthan Royals to Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2021 players auction. During the first leg of IPL 2021 in India, Smith played all seven games for DC, however, failed to impress. In the second leg in UAE, he made only one appearance and scored his individual highest score of the season - 39 runs. In a total of eight matches in the season, Smith scored 152 runs at a strike rate of 112.59 and an average of 25.33.

David Warner, on the other hand, started the IPL 2021 by leading the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Warner, the usual top scorer for the team in the previous seasons, struggled to score runs in the 2021 season and was dropped after just two games for SRH in the second leg of IPL 2021 in UAE. He played eight matches in the season and scored a total of 195 runs at a strike rate of 107.73.

Australia's WC chances

Although Steve Smith and David Warner had an underwhelming IPL 2021, Glenn Maxwell's form is a something that should please Australia. The Kangaroos have always been consistent in ICC tournaments but it now remains to be seen how they fare given two of their superstar batters did not show great form in the recently-concluded IPL 2021.

Australia's 15-man squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021:

Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

(Image: iplt20.com/ BCCI)